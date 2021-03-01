Organisers of parkrun have confirmed the weekly 5km events will return from June 5, while junior runs could be back as early as April 11.

The popular series, held in parks across the UK at 9am every Saturday morning, has been on hiatus since Britain went into lockdown last March.

It was confirmed last week that all English parkruns will be returning inline with the guidelines set out in the government’s latest ‘road map’.

Nick Pearson, parkrun chief executive, said in a statement: “Based on the published guidance, our 5k events could technically return from Saturday, April 4.

“However, due to the other national restrictions in place, the expected level of infection at that time, and a number of our 5k events regularly exceeding 1,000 participants, we do not believe it would be appropriate for them to return this early.”

He added: “Bringing back parkrun events is a huge step for so many of us toward the return of normal life. Of course nothing is guaranteed and there is still, understandably, some uncertainty and trepidation within the community. But working towards these dates gives us all hope. parkrun will be back.”

Junior parkruns can return at an earlier date with guidelines focused on prioritising the return of youth sport. This has also been made possible by the smaller numbers of participants in junior parkruns and that most participants stick to running their local event.

Where is my local parkrun?

Brandon: Brandon Country Park

Bury St Edmunds: Nowton Park

Clare: Clare Castle Country Park

Felixstowe: Undercliff Road West

Framlington: Thomas Mills High School

Great Cornard: Great Cornard Sports Centre

Haverhill: Puddlebrook Playing Fields

Ipswich: Chantry Park

Kesgrave: Millennium Field

Leiston: Sizewell beach

Soham: Soham Village College

Stowmarket: Chilton Fields

Thetford: Abbey Meadows

