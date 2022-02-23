A payment to Barnes Group for work on the former post office site was the biggest bill paid by West Suffolk Council in December, it has been revealed.

The council has published its latest monthly payments to suppliers list, which includes all payments over the value of £250.

The Barnes Group was paid £386,717 for work on its Cornhill site, but other significant payments made by West Suffolk Council during the month included £101,834 to RG Carter for work on the Mildenhall Hub, £62,180 on 'artiste fees' and £59,816 on agency staff fees.

West Suffolk House

The full list of December payments includes:

The Barnes Group – Cornhill site (former post office) interim site certificate: £386,717

Suffolk County Council – trade waste tipped on SCC account: £255,828

Return of unspent grant money – Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy: £217,282

Disabled facilities grants: £151,907

Keepmoat Homes – Section 106 Funding for new community centre : £148,000

RG Carter Southern Ltd – Mildenhall Hub: £101,834

Diesel – West Suffolk Operational Hub: £71,251

Artiste fees: £62,180

Agency staff fees: £59,816

Midland Software Ltd – contract fees: £47,245

Suffolk County Council – West Suffolk Operational Hub: £41,334

Provincial House replacement windows: £22,015

Re-roofing works at 8-14 Hollands Road, Haverhill: £20,020

Soft landscaping of Mildenhall Hub: £18,747

B&B accommodation costs: £17,993

Ringo fees October 2021: £16,699

Illuminabbey: Costs: Pearce Sound & Lighting Ltd £15,097

Crowd barrier covers: Safe Fence Ltd £799

Hire of radios: Roadphone Limited £339

Hire of chemical toilets: Hallmark Event Hire Ltd £880

Land rental for Toggam Solar Farm: £12,488

Parkway Multi Storey Car Park Office, install electronic door access control: £11,861

Install new play equipment St John's play area: £10,050

Moreton Hall Community Centre roof and gutter clean: £9,980

Supply and install grey granite Sanctum 2000 vaults in Haverhill Cemetery: £9,700

Legal services relating to Rous Road car park: £9,614

PPE: £8,951

The Showman Circus: £8,000

Donations from Moments exhibition, EPIC Dad Community Interest Company: £7,500

Abbey Gardens wall repairs to dovecote and cloister: £5,690

Haverhill Leisure Centre cladding: £5,220

Moreton Hall Community Centre ventilation design: £3,746

Haverhill leisure centre cladding structural engineering services: £2,511

Evaluation for Abbey of St Edmunds millennium celebration: £2,500

Management plan for No Man's Meadow and The Crankles: £2,000

Sodexho – catering for Battle of Britain reception: £1,419

St Edmundsbury Cathedral Enterprises Ltd – civic carol service reception catering: £583

First Aid cover for Remembrance parade: £440

Remembrance poppy wreaths: £400

You can access the council's spreadsheet here.