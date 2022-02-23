These are some of the biggest payments handed out by West Suffolk Council in December 2021
A payment to Barnes Group for work on the former post office site was the biggest bill paid by West Suffolk Council in December, it has been revealed.
The council has published its latest monthly payments to suppliers list, which includes all payments over the value of £250.
The Barnes Group was paid £386,717 for work on its Cornhill site, but other significant payments made by West Suffolk Council during the month included £101,834 to RG Carter for work on the Mildenhall Hub, £62,180 on 'artiste fees' and £59,816 on agency staff fees.
The full list of December payments includes:
The Barnes Group – Cornhill site (former post office) interim site certificate: £386,717
Suffolk County Council – trade waste tipped on SCC account: £255,828
Return of unspent grant money – Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy: £217,282
Disabled facilities grants: £151,907
Keepmoat Homes – Section 106 Funding for new community centre : £148,000
RG Carter Southern Ltd – Mildenhall Hub: £101,834
Diesel – West Suffolk Operational Hub: £71,251
Artiste fees: £62,180
Agency staff fees: £59,816
Midland Software Ltd – contract fees: £47,245
Suffolk County Council – West Suffolk Operational Hub: £41,334
Provincial House replacement windows: £22,015
Re-roofing works at 8-14 Hollands Road, Haverhill: £20,020
Soft landscaping of Mildenhall Hub: £18,747
B&B accommodation costs: £17,993
Ringo fees October 2021: £16,699
Illuminabbey: Costs: Pearce Sound & Lighting Ltd £15,097
Crowd barrier covers: Safe Fence Ltd £799
Hire of radios: Roadphone Limited £339
Hire of chemical toilets: Hallmark Event Hire Ltd £880
Land rental for Toggam Solar Farm: £12,488
Parkway Multi Storey Car Park Office, install electronic door access control: £11,861
Install new play equipment St John's play area: £10,050
Moreton Hall Community Centre roof and gutter clean: £9,980
Supply and install grey granite Sanctum 2000 vaults in Haverhill Cemetery: £9,700
Legal services relating to Rous Road car park: £9,614
PPE: £8,951
The Showman Circus: £8,000
Donations from Moments exhibition, EPIC Dad Community Interest Company: £7,500
Abbey Gardens wall repairs to dovecote and cloister: £5,690
Haverhill Leisure Centre cladding: £5,220
Moreton Hall Community Centre ventilation design: £3,746
Haverhill leisure centre cladding structural engineering services: £2,511
Evaluation for Abbey of St Edmunds millennium celebration: £2,500
Management plan for No Man's Meadow and The Crankles: £2,000
Sodexho – catering for Battle of Britain reception: £1,419
St Edmundsbury Cathedral Enterprises Ltd – civic carol service reception catering: £583
First Aid cover for Remembrance parade: £440
Remembrance poppy wreaths: £400
You can access the council's spreadsheet here.