The project to transform Bury St Edmunds' former Post Office into shops and flats topped the list of bills paid by West Suffolk Council in February.

The authority has just published its monthly list of payments over £250 to suppliers.

Along with a payment of more than £528,000 to Barnes Construction for work on the Cornhill Post Office project, the February list includes £287,788 to Verse Facilities Management for 'facility services', £182,178 on replacement windows at Haverhill's Provincial House and more than £50,000 on diesel.

The full list of February payments includes:

Works carried out at the Bury St Edmunds Cornhill site, Barnes Group Ltd T/A Barnes Construction: £528,483

FAT supply Powerstar Vitue UPS, EMSc (UK) Ltd: £320,000

Facility services, Verse Facilities Management Limited: £287,788

Trade waste tipped on SCC account, Suffolk County Council: £251,211

Sub-station extension, Brock FMD Limited: £196,576

Provincial House replacement windows, ETEC Contract Services: £182,178

Agency staff fees: £86,626

Disabled facilities grants: £58,198

Vicon House fire alarm upgrades, East Fire Extinguishers and Alarms UK Ltd: £53,346.78

Diesel: £52,418

B&B accommodation costs: £38,303

Haverhill Waste Transfer Station service agreement, Suffolk County Council: £37,500

Sub-station extension, Brock FMD Limited: £34,175

Tollgate play area, Eastern Play Services Ltd: £23,553

Athenaeum weather protection and replacement copper roof coverings to lantern area, G J Bream Limited: £17,554

Ringo fees: £16,243

Project management services, Currie and Brown UK Ltd: £12,500

Archaeological reporting associated with Mildenhall Hub, Cotswold Archaeology: £11,550

Homelink management costs, South Cambridgeshire District Council: £9,959

Bins, ESE World Ltd: £9,809

Nowton Park – installation of air source heat pump system, Finn Geotherm UK Ltd: £8,898

Mildenhall Hub soft landscaping, Urban Forestry (Bury St Edmunds) Ltd: £7,520

Tom Jennings Close Newmarket, repair/rebuild boundary brick wall: £7,514

Supply and installation of stainless steel slide and grass mats at Heldhaw Road, Kompan Limited: £7,103

Bottle bank emptying, Countrystyle Recycling: £7,032

Supply and fit two bridges at Ram Meadow, Kevin White: £5,807

Replacement cladding Haverhill Leisure Centre, Cadman Construction Ltd: £5,776

Installation of bollards at Nowton Park, RH Landscapes and Maintenance Ltd: £5,300

Moyses Hall – install replacement heaters, Lark Technology Group: £4,904

Scaffold licence for 17-18 Cornhill project, W H Smith High Street Limited: £4,800

The Apex washroom services, PHS Group Plc: £4,050

Holiday activities over Christmas holidays, CurveMotion Ltd: £4,000

Sweeper hire, Dawsongroup Sweepers Ltd: £3,990

Abbey Gardens grounds maintenance, Bury Turfcare Limited: £3,555

PPE: £2,870

Hire of Hinowa, Thurston Building Supplies Limited: £2,100

Scanning of Newmarket Cemetery deed registers, Scripti Ltd: £1,876

Work at Brandon Country Park to tarmac area to divert water course away from building, D J Sears Limited: £1,835

Litter bins, Broxap Limited: £1,312

Guineas multi-storey car park Newmarket, service auto gates and barrier: £1,286

Pro-Scape Limited, Moreton Hall Community Centre shrub removal and tree planting: £1,250

Plants for Abbey Gardens, Robin Tacchi Plants: £1,069

Karzees Ltd, Hire of Portaloos for traveller site: £436

Bin stickers, Coastline Graphics Ltd: £354