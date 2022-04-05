These are some of the biggest payments made by West Suffolk Council in February
The project to transform Bury St Edmunds' former Post Office into shops and flats topped the list of bills paid by West Suffolk Council in February.
The authority has just published its monthly list of payments over £250 to suppliers.
Along with a payment of more than £528,000 to Barnes Construction for work on the Cornhill Post Office project, the February list includes £287,788 to Verse Facilities Management for 'facility services', £182,178 on replacement windows at Haverhill's Provincial House and more than £50,000 on diesel.
The full list of February payments includes:
Works carried out at the Bury St Edmunds Cornhill site, Barnes Group Ltd T/A Barnes Construction: £528,483
FAT supply Powerstar Vitue UPS, EMSc (UK) Ltd: £320,000
Facility services, Verse Facilities Management Limited: £287,788
Trade waste tipped on SCC account, Suffolk County Council: £251,211
Sub-station extension, Brock FMD Limited: £196,576
Provincial House replacement windows, ETEC Contract Services: £182,178
Agency staff fees: £86,626
Disabled facilities grants: £58,198
Vicon House fire alarm upgrades, East Fire Extinguishers and Alarms UK Ltd: £53,346.78
Diesel: £52,418
B&B accommodation costs: £38,303
Haverhill Waste Transfer Station service agreement, Suffolk County Council: £37,500
Sub-station extension, Brock FMD Limited: £34,175
Tollgate play area, Eastern Play Services Ltd: £23,553
Athenaeum weather protection and replacement copper roof coverings to lantern area, G J Bream Limited: £17,554
Ringo fees: £16,243
Project management services, Currie and Brown UK Ltd: £12,500
Archaeological reporting associated with Mildenhall Hub, Cotswold Archaeology: £11,550
Homelink management costs, South Cambridgeshire District Council: £9,959
Bins, ESE World Ltd: £9,809
Nowton Park – installation of air source heat pump system, Finn Geotherm UK Ltd: £8,898
Mildenhall Hub soft landscaping, Urban Forestry (Bury St Edmunds) Ltd: £7,520
Tom Jennings Close Newmarket, repair/rebuild boundary brick wall: £7,514
Supply and installation of stainless steel slide and grass mats at Heldhaw Road, Kompan Limited: £7,103
Bottle bank emptying, Countrystyle Recycling: £7,032
Supply and fit two bridges at Ram Meadow, Kevin White: £5,807
Replacement cladding Haverhill Leisure Centre, Cadman Construction Ltd: £5,776
Installation of bollards at Nowton Park, RH Landscapes and Maintenance Ltd: £5,300
Moyses Hall – install replacement heaters, Lark Technology Group: £4,904
Scaffold licence for 17-18 Cornhill project, W H Smith High Street Limited: £4,800
The Apex washroom services, PHS Group Plc: £4,050
Holiday activities over Christmas holidays, CurveMotion Ltd: £4,000
Sweeper hire, Dawsongroup Sweepers Ltd: £3,990
Abbey Gardens grounds maintenance, Bury Turfcare Limited: £3,555
PPE: £2,870
Hire of Hinowa, Thurston Building Supplies Limited: £2,100
Scanning of Newmarket Cemetery deed registers, Scripti Ltd: £1,876
Work at Brandon Country Park to tarmac area to divert water course away from building, D J Sears Limited: £1,835
Litter bins, Broxap Limited: £1,312
Guineas multi-storey car park Newmarket, service auto gates and barrier: £1,286
Pro-Scape Limited, Moreton Hall Community Centre shrub removal and tree planting: £1,250
Plants for Abbey Gardens, Robin Tacchi Plants: £1,069
Karzees Ltd, Hire of Portaloos for traveller site: £436
Bin stickers, Coastline Graphics Ltd: £354