Thousands of pounds spent on bins and the removal and cleaning of chewing gum are among the more eye-catching bills paid by West Suffolk Council in March.

The authority has published its monthly list of payments over £250 to suppliers.

Along with a payment of more than £28,000 for chewing gum removal across the district and more than £35,000 on bins, the March list also includes a payment of £323,494 for work on the Bury St Edmunds Post Office redevelopment, as work on the scheme nears completion.

West Suffolk House

Meanwhile, the council also spent more than £37,000 on vehicle parts and £1,070 on graffiti removal.

The full list of payments for March includes:

The Barnes Group Ltd T/A Barnes Construction, works carried out at Bury St Edmunds Cornhill Site: £323,494

Roof Soleil Ltd, provision of a solar PV installation for West Suffolk Council – caps cases Studlands Park, Newmarket: £152,110

Various performers, artiste fees: £118,096

Roof Soleil Ltd, installation of solar PV at Studlands Park, Newmarket: £101,587

Disabled facilities grants: £98,369

Suffolk County Council, street lighting energy and maintenance: £84,952

Agency staff fees: £66,782

Diesel at West Suffolk Operational Hub: £65,946

C & W Commercials Ltd, second-hand skip truck: £60,000

ETEC Contract Services, Provincial House replacement windows: £58,430

G J Bream Limited, works at the Athenaeum: £45,226

Vehicle parts: £37,083

Greenheath Asset Management, installation of new CCTV System for Toggam Solar Farm: £33,436

Ramora Limited, clean and remove chewing gum: £28,050

B&B accommodation costs: £26,571

BPG Energy Limited, electricity supply for 32 High Street, Haverhill (Provincial House): £24,454

Wicksteed Leisure Limited, Tollgate playing field – supply and install outdoor gym: £22,469

ESE World Ltd, bins: £22,320

Roof Soleil Ltd, flat roof Provincial House installation and commissioning 50 kWp solar: £21,944

HAGS-SMP Ltd, St John's play area – supply of UniMini Elara, zipwire and UniPlay Pandora: £19,270

Greenheath Asset Management, operational and maintenance contract for Toggam Solar Farm: £17,957

C P Davidson & Sons Ltd, major repairs to packer: £17,462

Cobalt Telephone Technologies Ltd, Ringo fees: £15,969

QMS Services Limited, gritting contract for car parks/Nowton Park: £15,235

Land Use Consultants, identifying deliverable opportunities: £13,628

Southern Counties Roofing Contractors Ltd, 2-3 Highbury Road, Brandon: £13,610

ESE World Ltd, waste bins: £13,347

Suffolk County Council, front door services: £13,339

QMS Services Limited, Mildenhall Hub – winter gritting maintenance: £13,040

Ridgewell Roofing Ltd, Provincial House certificate: £12,356

Quadient, West Suffolk House and Mildenhall Hub franking machine – re-credits and surcharges: £11,935

R H Landscapes and Maintenance Limited, maintenance: £11,283

Landlord rent/costs: £9,936

Truetech Integrated Ltd, replacement cameras: £9,918

Verse Facilities Management, facility services: £9,768

Hays Specialist Recruitment Ltd, planning lawyer placement fee: £8,992

Roof Soleil Ltd, carry out AC and DC works at AJN Steelstock (Kentford): £8,837

Abbey Gardens plants: £8,159

Gazprom Marketing and Trading Retail Limited, gas 2 Newmarket Road, Bury: £7,494

Buckingham Futures, introduction fee: £7,026

Suffolk County Council, property insurance West Suffolk House: £6,942

Goodwill Roofing and Cladding Ltd, 21-24 James Carter Road Mildenhall: £6,933

Strand Systems Limited, automation of existing gates at Newmarket Leisure Centre: £5,943

Greene & Greene Solicitors, purchase of land – legal fees: £5,420

G H Bullard and Associates LLP, professional fees: £5,103

Vacu-lug Traction Tyres Ltd, contract tyre charges: £5,061

Countrystyle Recycling, glass bottle bank emptying: £5,046

A2M TEC LTD, to supply and fit automated system to West Road gate at Bury St Edmunds Cemetery: £4,560

Savills (UK) Limited, red book valuation for land: £4,250

D J Sears Limited, install street name plates at various locations: £4,125

Compass Point Recruitment Limited, recruitment expenses: £4,039

Signway Supplies (Datchet) Ltd, street name plates at various locations: £2,547

Clarke Welding Services Limited,testing of eyebolts for high street banners in Abbeygate Street and Cornhill, Bury, and High Street, Haverhill: £2,310

Gawn Associates Limited, structural engineering surveys: £2,100

A2M TEC LTD, to supply and fit solar power system to new automatic West Road gate at Bury Cemetery: £1,700

Verse Facilities Management, breakout area charges: £1,535

Pure Rinse Limited, graffiti removal: £1,070

Eastern Play Services Ltd T/A Eastern Landscapes and Fencing, Tollgate playing field – 1.5 ton digger and supply and lay topsoil: £945

