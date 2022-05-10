These are some of the biggest payments made by West Suffolk Council in March including chewing gum removal and bins
Thousands of pounds spent on bins and the removal and cleaning of chewing gum are among the more eye-catching bills paid by West Suffolk Council in March.
The authority has published its monthly list of payments over £250 to suppliers.
Along with a payment of more than £28,000 for chewing gum removal across the district and more than £35,000 on bins, the March list also includes a payment of £323,494 for work on the Bury St Edmunds Post Office redevelopment, as work on the scheme nears completion.
Meanwhile, the council also spent more than £37,000 on vehicle parts and £1,070 on graffiti removal.
The full list of payments for March includes:
The Barnes Group Ltd T/A Barnes Construction, works carried out at Bury St Edmunds Cornhill Site: £323,494
Roof Soleil Ltd, provision of a solar PV installation for West Suffolk Council – caps cases Studlands Park, Newmarket: £152,110
Various performers, artiste fees: £118,096
Roof Soleil Ltd, installation of solar PV at Studlands Park, Newmarket: £101,587
Disabled facilities grants: £98,369
Suffolk County Council, street lighting energy and maintenance: £84,952
Agency staff fees: £66,782
Diesel at West Suffolk Operational Hub: £65,946
C & W Commercials Ltd, second-hand skip truck: £60,000
ETEC Contract Services, Provincial House replacement windows: £58,430
G J Bream Limited, works at the Athenaeum: £45,226
Vehicle parts: £37,083
Greenheath Asset Management, installation of new CCTV System for Toggam Solar Farm: £33,436
Ramora Limited, clean and remove chewing gum: £28,050
B&B accommodation costs: £26,571
BPG Energy Limited, electricity supply for 32 High Street, Haverhill (Provincial House): £24,454
Wicksteed Leisure Limited, Tollgate playing field – supply and install outdoor gym: £22,469
ESE World Ltd, bins: £22,320
Roof Soleil Ltd, flat roof Provincial House installation and commissioning 50 kWp solar: £21,944
HAGS-SMP Ltd, St John's play area – supply of UniMini Elara, zipwire and UniPlay Pandora: £19,270
Greenheath Asset Management, operational and maintenance contract for Toggam Solar Farm: £17,957
C P Davidson & Sons Ltd, major repairs to packer: £17,462
Cobalt Telephone Technologies Ltd, Ringo fees: £15,969
QMS Services Limited, gritting contract for car parks/Nowton Park: £15,235
Land Use Consultants, identifying deliverable opportunities: £13,628
Southern Counties Roofing Contractors Ltd, 2-3 Highbury Road, Brandon: £13,610
ESE World Ltd, waste bins: £13,347
Suffolk County Council, front door services: £13,339
QMS Services Limited, Mildenhall Hub – winter gritting maintenance: £13,040
Ridgewell Roofing Ltd, Provincial House certificate: £12,356
Quadient, West Suffolk House and Mildenhall Hub franking machine – re-credits and surcharges: £11,935
R H Landscapes and Maintenance Limited, maintenance: £11,283
Landlord rent/costs: £9,936
Truetech Integrated Ltd, replacement cameras: £9,918
Verse Facilities Management, facility services: £9,768
Hays Specialist Recruitment Ltd, planning lawyer placement fee: £8,992
Roof Soleil Ltd, carry out AC and DC works at AJN Steelstock (Kentford): £8,837
Abbey Gardens plants: £8,159
Gazprom Marketing and Trading Retail Limited, gas 2 Newmarket Road, Bury: £7,494
Buckingham Futures, introduction fee: £7,026
Suffolk County Council, property insurance West Suffolk House: £6,942
Goodwill Roofing and Cladding Ltd, 21-24 James Carter Road Mildenhall: £6,933
Strand Systems Limited, automation of existing gates at Newmarket Leisure Centre: £5,943
Greene & Greene Solicitors, purchase of land – legal fees: £5,420
G H Bullard and Associates LLP, professional fees: £5,103
Vacu-lug Traction Tyres Ltd, contract tyre charges: £5,061
Countrystyle Recycling, glass bottle bank emptying: £5,046
A2M TEC LTD, to supply and fit automated system to West Road gate at Bury St Edmunds Cemetery: £4,560
Savills (UK) Limited, red book valuation for land: £4,250
D J Sears Limited, install street name plates at various locations: £4,125
Compass Point Recruitment Limited, recruitment expenses: £4,039
Signway Supplies (Datchet) Ltd, street name plates at various locations: £2,547
Clarke Welding Services Limited,testing of eyebolts for high street banners in Abbeygate Street and Cornhill, Bury, and High Street, Haverhill: £2,310
Gawn Associates Limited, structural engineering surveys: £2,100
A2M TEC LTD, to supply and fit solar power system to new automatic West Road gate at Bury Cemetery: £1,700
Verse Facilities Management, breakout area charges: £1,535
Pure Rinse Limited, graffiti removal: £1,070
Eastern Play Services Ltd T/A Eastern Landscapes and Fencing, Tollgate playing field – 1.5 ton digger and supply and lay topsoil: £945
