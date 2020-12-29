A village near Sudbury has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases of all Suffolk neighbourhoods, according to Government data.

New cases for the seven days leading up to December 23 show there were 64 cases in Great Cornard.

Other areas with high case numbers were Leavenheath, Nayland & Boxford with 46, Sudbury with 43, Priory Heath in Ipswich with 36, Gipping & Chantry Park in Ipswich with 35 and Eastgate & Southgate in Bury St Edmunds with 33.

Neighbourhoods with the highest number of cases in Suffolk included:

Eastgate and Southgate in Bury St Edmunds - 33

Bury St Edmunds West - 29

Bury St Edmunds Central - 20

Moreton Hall - 23

Barrow, Chedburgh & Sicklesmere - 19

Fornham, Great Barton & Rougham - 24

Thurston, Badwell Ash & Elmswell North - 26

Red Lodge, Icklingham & Moulton - 29

Mildenhall - 18

Beck Row, Eriswell & Barton Mills - 25

Brandon - 17

Thetford Central & East - 22

Mundford, Weeting & Forest - 17

Stowupland, Mendlesham & Bacton - 16

Stowmarket West - 15

Stowmarket East & Needham Market North - 20

Lavenham, Bildeston & Brettenham - 26

Leavenheath, Nayland & Boxford - 46

East Bergholt, Brantham & Capel St Mary - 31

Acton, Great Waldingfield & Bures - 23

Sudbury - 43

North Sudbury & Long Melford - 28

Great Cornard - 64

Glemsford & Lawshall - 16

Clare, Cavendish & Wickhambrook - 22

Kedington, Hundon & Withersfield - 28

Haverhill East & South - 26

Haverhill North - 22

Haverhill West - 31

South Newmarket & Racecourse - 23

North Newmarket, Studlands & Exning - 17

Sproughton, Washbrook & Hintlesham - 26

Maidenhall, Stoke & Port - 40

Belstead Hills - 32

Gipping & Chantry Park - 35

Whitehouse - 31

Stoke Park - 19

Westgate - 19

Priory Heath - 36

Christchurch Park - 21

Rushmere - 23

California - 28

Broke Hall - 17

Bixley, Warren Heath & Nacton - 24

Kesgrave East & Martlesham - 26

Felixstowe East - 22

Rendlesham, Orford & Hollesley - 31

Woodbridge - 20

Wickham Market & Melton - 23

Yoxford, Wenhaston & Walberswick - 18

Meanwhile, four patients who tested positive for coronavirus at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust died over Christmas Day and Boxing Day, according to latest NHS figures.

