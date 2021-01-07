Fourteen new sites are to deliver the coronavirus vaccine across Suffolk and north east Essex from next week.

The Primary Care Network sites will vaccinate people according to the current priority schedule which includes elderly vulnerable people, aged 80 or over, and health and care staff.

The new venues, which go live from Monday, are in addition to the sites which launched last month in Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich, Clacton, Colchester and Woolpit and takes the total to 20.

The Primary Care Network sites will vaccinate people according to the current priority schedule which includes elderly vulnerable people, aged 80 or over, and health and care staff. Stock image

The new sites are:

Fryatt Hospital, Harwich

Jubilee Centre, Mildenhall

Constable Country Medical Practice, East Bergholt

Debenham Leisure Centre

Hadleigh Health Centre

Hardwicke House Surgery Cornard branch, Sudbury

Lavenham branch, Long Melford Surgery

Saxmundham Health

Sizewell Sports & Social Club, Leiston

The Grove Medical Centre, Felixstowe

The Mix, Stowmarket

Trinity Park Conference Centre, Ipswich

Woodbridge Community Hall

Additional sites will be announced in due course.

Dr Mark Shenton, a Suffolk GP, said: “This is excellent news and will really allow our system to ramp up the vaccination process for local people and communities.

“GPs and primary care staff will be in touch with people as and when they become eligible for the vaccine.

“They will not be able to vaccinate everyone immediately so please be patient whilst as we contact our patients aged over 80 during January.

“When you are invited to get yours, I would strongly advise you to have it.”

Lisa Nobes, director of nursing at the Suffolk and North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: “We are aligned with the government’s ambition to vaccinate as many people from those high priority groups as possible over the coming weeks.

“These vaccination centres are in addition to the work already underway to vaccinate care home residents and staff.

“This is a big effort collectively and the system is trying to manage this in the safest possible way.”

To keep up-to-date with all the latest developments with your local hospitals and other health stories, click here.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk