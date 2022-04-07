A number of recent building projects in Suffolk have been shortlisted for the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards 2022.

The projects, including a range of others across East Anglia, will be judged by a panel, with winners of the regional awards announced virtually in May.

The RICS Awards shed light on the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure.

The New Bury Community Centre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Richard Marsham.

They also recognise outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.

Among the schemes shortlisted in Suffolk across six categories are:

- Needham Lake, Needham Market (Community Benefit)

Spencer Mill, Soham. Picture: Mark Westley.

- Spencer Mill, Soham (Community Benefit)

- The Hold, Ipswich (Community Benefit)

- The Whitton Unity Centre Hub, Ipswich (Community Benefit)

- New Bury Community Centre, Bury St Edmunds (Community Benefit)

- Mildenhall Hub, Bury St Edmunds (Public Sector)

Jonathan Nelson, chair of the RICS Awards judging panel for the East of England, said: "Despite much uncertainty and challenging conditions over the past couple of years, property professionals in the East of England continue to deliver exemplary, and in many cases, world-class built projects that are having a profoundly positive impact on our cities and towns.

"I wish the teams behind them all the best of luck in gaining recognition for their skills and hard work."

The six categories projects can be shortlisted for are Commercial Development, Community Benefit, Heritage, Public Sector, Refurbishment-Revitalisation and Residential.

Companies still have the opportunity to enter an additional four categories – to be judged nationally – and have until April 29 to submit their entry.

For more information on that, go to: www.rics.org/uk/training-events/rics-awards/uk-awards