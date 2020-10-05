Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Coronavirus cases recorded across villages near Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Ipswich, Lowestoft and in Sudbury and Woodbridge

By Paul Derrick
-
paul.derrick@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:04, 05 October 2020
 | Updated: 09:09, 05 October 2020

Coronavirus cases have been recorded in towns and villages across Suffolk , according to latest Government data.

A map gives a breakdown of figures between September 24 and 30 by local area.

It shows a number of cases across Suffolk.

Coronavirus cases across Suffolk. Stock image
They are:

  • Ixworth, Honington and Barnham - three
  • Red Lodge, Icklingham and Moulton - three
  • Halesworth and Wangford - three
  • Pakefield and Kessingland - five
  • Pakefield North - four
  • Gunton West - three
  • Sudbury - three
  • Bixley, Warren Heath and Nacton - five
  • Priory Heath - three
  • Maidenhall, Stoke and Port - three
  • Woodbridge - three
  • Westerfield, Grundisburgh and Bredfield - three
  • Claydon and Bramford - three

As of yesterday at 9.23pm, the number of cases by local authority area since the outbreak began were:

  • West Suffolk - 674
  • Mid Suffolk - 395
  • Ipswich - 791
  • East Suffolk - 1,035
  • Babergh - 319

