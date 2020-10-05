Coronavirus cases recorded across villages near Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Ipswich, Lowestoft and in Sudbury and Woodbridge
Coronavirus cases have been recorded in towns and villages across Suffolk , according to latest Government data.
A map gives a breakdown of figures between September 24 and 30 by local area.
It shows a number of cases across Suffolk.
They are:
- Ixworth, Honington and Barnham - three
- Red Lodge, Icklingham and Moulton - three
- Halesworth and Wangford - three
- Pakefield and Kessingland - five
- Pakefield North - four
- Gunton West - three
- Sudbury - three
- Bixley, Warren Heath and Nacton - five
- Priory Heath - three
- Maidenhall, Stoke and Port - three
- Woodbridge - three
- Westerfield, Grundisburgh and Bredfield - three
- Claydon and Bramford - three
As of yesterday at 9.23pm, the number of cases by local authority area since the outbreak began were:
- West Suffolk - 674
- Mid Suffolk - 395
- Ipswich - 791
- East Suffolk - 1,035
- Babergh - 319
To keep up-to-date with all the latest developments with your local hospitals and other health stories, click here.
Read more: All the latest news from Bury St Edmunds
Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket
Read more: All the latest news from Sudbury
Read more: All the latest news from Ipswich
Read more: All the latest news from Woodbridge
Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk