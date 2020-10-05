Coronavirus cases have been recorded in towns and villages across Suffolk , according to latest Government data.

A map gives a breakdown of figures between September 24 and 30 by local area.

It shows a number of cases across Suffolk.

They are:

Ixworth, Honington and Barnham - three

Red Lodge, Icklingham and Moulton - three

Halesworth and Wangford - three

Pakefield and Kessingland - five

Pakefield North - four

Gunton West - three

Sudbury - three

Bixley, Warren Heath and Nacton - five

Priory Heath - three

Maidenhall, Stoke and Port - three

Woodbridge - three

Westerfield, Grundisburgh and Bredfield - three

Claydon and Bramford - three

As of yesterday at 9.23pm, the number of cases by local authority area since the outbreak began were:

West Suffolk - 674

Mid Suffolk - 395

Ipswich - 791

East Suffolk - 1,035

Babergh - 319

