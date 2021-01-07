Communities in and around Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury have recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases in Suffolk.

In the Government's interactive map of new cases by neighbourhood in the seven days up to January 1, East Bergholt, Brantham and Capel St Mary recorded the most with 68.

In the Sudbury area, the highest recorded number was in Leavenheath, Nayland & Boxford with 65.

The data can be found at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/interactive-map

In the Bury St Edmunds area, Fornham, Great Barton & Rougham had 64 new cases and Eastgate and Southgate, in Bury, recorded 61.

Neighbourhoods with the highest number of cases in Suffolk:

East Bergholt, Brantham & Capel St Mary - 68

Belstead Hills - 67

Priory Heath - 66

Leavenheath, Nayland & Boxford - 65

Fornham, Great Barton & Rougham - 64

Christchurch Park - 64

Sproughton, Washbrook & Hintlesham - 63

Gainsborough, Greenwich & Orwell - 62

Eastgate & Southgate in Bury St Edmunds - 61

Whitehouse - 59

Great Cornard - 57

Stowmarket East & Needham Market North - 56

Sudbury - 55

Ipswich Central - 55

Claydon & Bramford - 52

Kesgrave West & Rushmere - 50

Moreton Hall - 49

Thetford Central & East - 49

Stoke Park - 49

California - 49

Red Lodge, Icklingham & Moulton - 48

Gipping & Chantry Park - 48

Rendlesham, Orford & Hollesley - 48

North Newmarket, Studlands & Exning - 47

Hadleigh - 46

Westgate - 46

Whitton - 45

Felixstowe East - 45

Lowestoft Harbour & Kirkley - 45

Barrow, Chedburgh & Sicklesmere - 44

Pakefield South & Kessingland - 44

Carlton Colville - 43

Debenham, Stonham & Coddenham - 43

Framlingham & Hacheston - 43

Maidenhall, Stoke & Port - 41

Broke Hall - 41

Rushmere - 40

Thurston, Badwell Ash & Elmswell North - 39

Felixstowe West - 39

Thetford South - 39

