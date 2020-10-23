A Bury St Edmunds estate and an area of Newmarket recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk over seven days, according to Government figures.

A map shows the amount of Covid-19 cases by neighbourhoods over the seven days to October 17.

Moreton Hall in Bury St Edmunds and the area classed as South Newmarket and Racecourse both recorded 12 cases each.

Coronavirus case figures for neighbourhoods

They were followed by:

Needham Market South and Great Blakenham - 11

Leavenheath, Nayland and Boxford - 11

Beccles - 10

Stowmarket Outer, Finborough and Battisford - 9

Stowupland, Mendlesham and Bacton - 8

The number of cases by local authority over the seven days to October 17 were:

West Suffolk - 105

Mid Suffolk - 60

Babergh - 55

Ipswich - 68

East Suffolk - 104

