West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has hit out at Stagecoach for calling a 'rural connectivity summit' just days after axing Suffolk bus routes.

The bus company announced the withdrawal of its 11/X11 route, which stops in Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds, and the route 12 service, which travels between Cambridge and Ely, also stopping in Newmarket earlier this week.

And yesterday they called for a 'rural connectivity summit to identify new transport solutions across Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire to help protect the future of local communities', which Mr Hancock has branded a 'joke'.

He said: "Yesterday Stagecoach announced proposals to cut vital bus services linking Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds with Cambridge.

"Today they have called for a 'rural connectivity summit to identify new transport solutions across Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire to help protect the future of local communities.' Is this a joke? They can start by reversing the proposed cuts."

The routes are amongst 18 that have been withdrawn as they have been deemed 'unsustainable', including the 915 Royston to Cambridge and the 25 Addenbrookes to Trumpington.

In a statement on their website, they said: "Bus use in the UK has only partially recovered since the pandemic. Local bus operators, including Stagecoach, have been working to re-base local bus networks to take account of changes in people’s travel habits, lower passenger numbers, rising costs and labour challenges.

"This will ensure we can provide a sustainable network that we hope can grow over the longer-term."