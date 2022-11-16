The Suffolk Branch Chair of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has described the decision taken by members to strike as a 'big moment'.

André Santos, 34, who has worked as a nurse for 14 years, has spoken about the reason why he voted to strike and what he hopes strike action will achieve.

Mr Santos, who lives in Stowmarket, said: "It is a big moment nationally, this is the first time in its 106 year history that the RCN has voted to strike - it is a big moment for nursing."

André Santos, registered steward and learning rep, Suffolk branch chair and eastern region board, RCN. Picture: André Santos

Last week bosses at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust and East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), reassured patients that their safety will be a key priority during any strikes.

As Suffolk Branch chair of the RCN he said the union will ensure that key NHS services including accident and emergency, ITU and dialysis will not be compromised.

Mr Santos, who works as a nurse across Suffolk explained how he has seen his nursing colleagues struggling during the cost of living crisis.

The West Suffolk Hospital entrance. Picture: Google

He said: "Lots of RCN members are doing bank shifts as overtime, to make ends meet.

"We can't keep going like this, a lot of people are getting fed up of it.

“I know of nurses and healthcare assistants in Suffolk going to foodbanks, it is shocking they can’t afford meals, because they are the ones looking after people.”

Mr Santos, who said the NHS is understaffed and ‘missing nurses' reassured patients: “We will strike but we will ensure the strike will be safe.”

Ipswich Hospital, part of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: Google

He added: “It is not just about the money, it is because we need to make the profession more appealing.

“And it is not just about recruiting people, it is about looking after the nurses and healthcare assistants we already have.”

The RCN now has a six month mandate to strike and Mr Santos believes there is currently a lot of discontent 'through a big chunk of the NHS'.

Unions with NHS workers, including Unite, are currently balloting their members for strike action.