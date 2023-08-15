Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Bury St Edmunds Labrador puppy makes full recovery after coming down with salmonella

By Charlie Masters
-
charlie.masters@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:16, 15 August 2023
 | Updated: 10:17, 15 August 2023

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

With the assistance of staff at an animal hospital, a 13-week-old puppy from Bury St Edmunds was able to make a miraculous recovery following a salmonella infection.

Labrador Luna was taken to DWR Veterinary Specialists in Six Mile Bottom after coming down with an illness.

She was subsequently diagnosed with a salmonella infection, caused by eating raw food.

Credit: DWR Veterinary Specialists
Credit: DWR Veterinary Specialists

Her condition was initially found to be very poor, but, with the help of vets, she was able to make a full recovery.

Luna’s owner, Tanya Puk, said: “The course of treatment went smoothly, and the team at DWR was excellent.

“It was obvious that Luna was well cared for whilst in their care, and I think she became very popular among the staff.

“They kept us well informed on the whole journey to keep our minds at ease.

“We now have a very happy and healthy dog, and thank the team at DWR for the amazing care they took of Luna.”

Animals Bury St Edmunds Newmarket Suffolk Homepage Charlie Masters