With the assistance of staff at an animal hospital, a 13-week-old puppy from Bury St Edmunds was able to make a miraculous recovery following a salmonella infection.

Labrador Luna was taken to DWR Veterinary Specialists in Six Mile Bottom after coming down with an illness.

She was subsequently diagnosed with a salmonella infection, caused by eating raw food.

Credit: DWR Veterinary Specialists

Her condition was initially found to be very poor, but, with the help of vets, she was able to make a full recovery.

Luna’s owner, Tanya Puk, said: “The course of treatment went smoothly, and the team at DWR was excellent.

“It was obvious that Luna was well cared for whilst in their care, and I think she became very popular among the staff.

“They kept us well informed on the whole journey to keep our minds at ease.

“We now have a very happy and healthy dog, and thank the team at DWR for the amazing care they took of Luna.”