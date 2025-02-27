A West Suffolk and Thetford hospice is preparing to receive a share of £100 million government funding pledged to hospices nationally, marking the biggest investment in hospice care in a generation.

As announced yesterday, the Government has released the first £25 million of this funding, with St Nicholas Hospice Care set to receive £97,852.

The £100 million capital funding commitment, announced in December, aims to help hospices to invest in essential infrastructure, modernise facilities and continue delivering end-of-life care.

Linda McEnhill, St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Linda McEnhill, chief executive of St Nicholas Hospice Care, said: "We welcome this Government funding and we’re grateful to Hospice UK for the work it has done to champion better funding for hospices like ours on a national level.

“Hospices play a vital role in ensuring people receive the care, comfort and dignity they deserve. This investment is a much-needed boost. While there is still work to do to ensure long-term stability for hospice funding, this support will help.”

Last year, local support raised £5.4 million for the hospice, which has annual costs of £8 million.

The initial £25 million Government funding, which is being distributed via Hospice UK to eligible hospices this financial year (2024-25), will be followed by a further £75 million next financial year (2025-26).