An MP has celebrated the selection of a town college to be a new technical hub to train thousands of new construction workers.

Last week West Suffolk College, in Bury St Edmunds, was named by the Government as one of 10 educational establishments in the country to become a ‘construction technical excellence college’.

Nick Timothy, Haverhill’s MP, welcomed the news and heralded the work of the Eastern Education Group’s CEO, Nikos Savvas, in achieving the status.

The new centre will be based at the college’s Built Environment campus, in Anglian Lane.

Backed by a planned £100 million of investment by the Department for Education, the aim is that the technical colleges will train 40,000 people by 2029, giving them skills in areas such as bricklaying, carpentry, electrical installation and plumbing.

Mr Timothy said: “This is fantastic news and I congratulate everyone at West Suffolk College on their well deserved success.

Nick Timothy, MP for West Suffolk, said the news of West Suffolk College’s selection was ‘fantastic’ and it was vindication of Dr Nikos Savvas’ leadership. Picture: Submitted

“It is nothing less than a complete vindication of the leadership of Nikos Savvas, the CEO of Eastern Education Group.

“We must ensure everyone can get the skills they need to get on in life, especially in vital industries like construction.

“When you trust local leaders, you often see the best results. West Suffolk is showing how we can get it right on skills, and I will be doing everything I can to support them in the years ahead.”

Nick Timothy, MP for West Suffolk, welcomed West Suffolk College’s selection as a technical excellence centre. Picture: Parliament

West Suffolk College, which serves over 8,000 students, secured Ofsted’s ‘outstanding’ rating in all eight categories last year.

Laraine Moody, of Eastern Education Group, said: “We are delighted to have been named as the Construction Technical Excellence College (CTEC) for the East of England - one of only ten in the country - and this will allow us to build on our ‘outstanding’ reputation of supporting industry and individuals in this field.”

“This announcement follows on from the news that we will be opening a new campus in Cambridgeshire to support the need to create more skilled talent in construction.

Laraine Moody, the principal of University and Professional Development for Eastern Education Group, is delighted that West Suffolk College has been chosen as one of 10 Construction Technical Excellence Colleges. Picture: Eastern Education Group

“In addition to this - work has already begun on upgrades to our Built Environment Campus in Bury St Edmunds that already supports hundreds of people of all ages on a variety of courses that include apprenticeships – and will also include digital skills and sustainability which are in high demand in the sector.”

The announcement is part of the Government’s plan to build 1.5 million new homes during this Parliament. Its plans to train 40,000 construction workers are in addition to a separate target, announced in March, to train 60,000 such workers.

It is hoped that the technical colleges will help tens of thousands of builders, bricklayers, electricians, carpenters, and plumbers, many of whom are already in the industry, to get improved skills.

West Suffolk College, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mark Westley.

The Department for Education said the initiative was part of reducing its reliance on foreign labour.

A further 100,000 construction workers will be recruited by the Construction Skills Mission Board each year by the end of the Parliament.