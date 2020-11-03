West Suffolk saw the biggest increase in coronavirus cases in the county in recent weeks.

According to Local Government Association figures , West Suffolk recorded 165 cases from October 23 to November 1.

Moreton Hall, in Bury St Edmunds, had the largest number of cases out of all Suffolk neighbourhoods in the seven days up to October 28 after 15 people tested positive for Covid-19, according to Government data . This compares with 31 cases in Moreton Hall in the seven days to October 24.

Latest coronavirus figures

The figures by local authority area are:

West Suffolk

Cases from Oct 23 to Nov 1: 165

Cumulative total:1,216

Infections per 100,000: 679.2

Mid Suffolk

Cases from Oct 23 to Nov 1: 55

Cumulative total: 625

Infections per 100,000: 601.6

Babergh

Cases from Oct 23 to Nov 1: 88

Cumulative total: 596

Infections per 100,000: 647.6

East Suffolk

Cases from Oct 23 to Nov 1: 125

Cumulative total: 1,539

Infections per 100,000: 616.9

Ipswich

Cases from Oct 23 to Nov 1: 125

Cumulative total: 1,059

Infections per 100,000: 864.8

Breckland

Cases from Oct 23 to Nov 1: 172

Cumulative total: 1,148

Infections per 100,000: 820.2

The figures by neighbourhood are:

West Suffolk

Seven days to October 28

Moreton Hall: 15

Eastgate & Southgate: 7

Bury St Edmunds Central: 3

Howard Estate & Northgate: 3

Bury St Edmunds West: 12

Barrow, Chedburgh & Sicklesmere: 6

Fornham, Great Barton & Rougham: 6

Ixworth, Honington & Barnham: 11

Red Lodge, Icklingham & Moulton: 13

Clare, Cavendish & Wickhambrook: 8

Stanton & Barningham: Fewer than 3

Kedington, Hundon & Withersfield: 5

Haverhill East & South: 6

Haverhill North: 5

Haverhill West: 5

North Newmarket, Studlands & Exning: 13

South Newmarket & Racecourse: 14

Mildenhall: 4

Beck Row, Eriswell & Barton Mills: 14

Lakenheath: 4

Brandon 3

Breckland

Seven days to October 28

Thetford Central & East -Fewer than 3

Thetford North - Fewer than 3

Thetford South - 7

East Harling, Garboldisham & Kenninghall - 5

Mundford, Weeting & Forest - 4

Southery, Feltwell & Hockwold - 3

Mid Suffolk

Seven days to October 28

Thurston, Badwell Ash & Elmswell North: 5

Rickinghall, Walsham le Willows & Gislingham: 5

Elmswell South, Haughley, Beyton & Felsham: 7

Stowmarket Outer, Finborough & Battisford: 7

Stowmarket West: 3

Stowmarket East & Needham Market North: 6

Needham Market South & Great Blakenham: Less than 3

Stowupland, Mendlesham & Bacton: 3

Debenham, Stonham & Coddenham: 3

Babergh

Seven days to October 28

Lavenham, Bildeston & Brettenham: 6

Acton, Great Waldingfield & Bures: 3

Glemsford & Lawshall: Fewer than 3

North Sudbury & Long Melford: 8

Sudbury: 11

Hadleigh: 11

Leavenheath, Nayland & Boxford: 14

Horkesley Heath, Langham & Dedham: 6

To keep up-to-date with all the latest developments with your local hospitals and other health stories, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk