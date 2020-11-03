West Suffolk records biggest increase in coronavirus cases over 10 days in the county
West Suffolk saw the biggest increase in coronavirus cases in the county in recent weeks.
According to Local Government Association figures , West Suffolk recorded 165 cases from October 23 to November 1.
Moreton Hall, in Bury St Edmunds, had the largest number of cases out of all Suffolk neighbourhoods in the seven days up to October 28 after 15 people tested positive for Covid-19, according to Government data . This compares with 31 cases in Moreton Hall in the seven days to October 24.
The figures by local authority area are:
West Suffolk
Cases from Oct 23 to Nov 1: 165
Cumulative total:1,216
Infections per 100,000: 679.2
Mid Suffolk
Cases from Oct 23 to Nov 1: 55
Cumulative total: 625
Infections per 100,000: 601.6
Babergh
Cases from Oct 23 to Nov 1: 88
Cumulative total: 596
Infections per 100,000: 647.6
East Suffolk
Cases from Oct 23 to Nov 1: 125
Cumulative total: 1,539
Infections per 100,000: 616.9
Ipswich
Cases from Oct 23 to Nov 1: 125
Cumulative total: 1,059
Infections per 100,000: 864.8
Breckland
Cases from Oct 23 to Nov 1: 172
Cumulative total: 1,148
Infections per 100,000: 820.2
The figures by neighbourhood are:
West Suffolk
Seven days to October 28
Moreton Hall: 15
Eastgate & Southgate: 7
Bury St Edmunds Central: 3
Howard Estate & Northgate: 3
Bury St Edmunds West: 12
Barrow, Chedburgh & Sicklesmere: 6
Fornham, Great Barton & Rougham: 6
Ixworth, Honington & Barnham: 11
Red Lodge, Icklingham & Moulton: 13
Clare, Cavendish & Wickhambrook: 8
Stanton & Barningham: Fewer than 3
Kedington, Hundon & Withersfield: 5
Haverhill East & South: 6
Haverhill North: 5
Haverhill West: 5
North Newmarket, Studlands & Exning: 13
South Newmarket & Racecourse: 14
Mildenhall: 4
Beck Row, Eriswell & Barton Mills: 14
Lakenheath: 4
Brandon 3
Breckland
Seven days to October 28
Thetford Central & East -Fewer than 3
Thetford North - Fewer than 3
Thetford South - 7
East Harling, Garboldisham & Kenninghall - 5
Mundford, Weeting & Forest - 4
Southery, Feltwell & Hockwold - 3
Mid Suffolk
Seven days to October 28
Thurston, Badwell Ash & Elmswell North: 5
Rickinghall, Walsham le Willows & Gislingham: 5
Elmswell South, Haughley, Beyton & Felsham: 7
Stowmarket Outer, Finborough & Battisford: 7
Stowmarket West: 3
Stowmarket East & Needham Market North: 6
Needham Market South & Great Blakenham: Less than 3
Stowupland, Mendlesham & Bacton: 3
Debenham, Stonham & Coddenham: 3
Babergh
Seven days to October 28
Lavenham, Bildeston & Brettenham: 6
Acton, Great Waldingfield & Bures: 3
Glemsford & Lawshall: Fewer than 3
North Sudbury & Long Melford: 8
Sudbury: 11
Hadleigh: 11
Leavenheath, Nayland & Boxford: 14
Horkesley Heath, Langham & Dedham: 6
