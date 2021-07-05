Bosses at West Suffolk Hospital say they want to 'listen to as many opinions as possible' as they prepare to host a series of consultation events to hear views about its proposed new site.

Chief executive Dr Stephen Dunn said it was 'paramount that everyone who wishes to can be involved' in plans for the new Bury St Edmunds hospital at the preferred nearby Hardwick Manor site.

The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has launched its first period of engagement for the community to share their views and discover more about the proposals.

It runs until Sunday, August 15 and a second round will be held in the autumn once initial plans have developed and the consultations will help shape a planning application due to be submitted this winter.

A new facility is needed as the hospital, built in Hardwick Lane in 1974, has long outlived its projected 30-year lifespan.

Dr Dunn said although the Hardwick Manor decision wasn't final, the benefits of its location would allow them to continue to use newer buildings at the hospital site as well as be close to Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, St Nicholas Hospice Care and Busy Bees nursery.

"However, we want to make sure we get this decision right and that everyone's views and thoughts are considered," he said.

"That is why, whilst technical work is progressing to continue to assess the suitability of the site, we are committed to continuing to work with staff, the local community and patients of West Suffolk Hospital to ensure we listen to as many opinions as possible."

A series of Covid secure face-to-face drop-in events, from 2pm to 8pm, have been arranged on July 12 in Thetford at The Charles Burrell Centre, July 14 in Haverhill at Chalkstone Community Centre, July 15 in Bury St Edmunds at The Athenaeum, July 19 in Newmarket at Memorial Hall, July 20 in Sudbury at the town hall and July 21 in Stowmarket at the town's community centre.

A virtual meeting will be held on July 13 from 5.30pm to 7pm at wsh.nhs.uk/live-event

An online feedback form is available at wsh.nhs.uk/new-healthcare-facility until August 15.

Printed versions of the form will be posted to homes nearest to Hardwick Manor and will be available at the face-to-face events.

