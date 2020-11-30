An NHS trust is recruiting healthcare professionals and volunteers from across Suffolk and Essex to help deliver a Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust is looking to fill temporary roles for registered clinical managers, registered healthcare professionals, immunisers, healthcare assistants,

bank admin support and volunteer stewards.

It is recruiting for the vaccination programme across Mid and South Essex Health and Care Partnership and Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System.

Volunteers and healthcare professionals are needed for the vaccine rollout

On its website, the trust said: "This is an exciting opportunity for you to join us and play your part in protecting the community and saving lives."

Those applying for an immuniser role must have previous experience of working in a healthcare setting.

The trust added: "Local vaccination centres will be open from 8am-8pm seven days a week.

We’re getting ready to deliver a COVID-19 vaccination programme and are looking for volunteers across Essex and Suffolk to support us and join the local fight against the virus https://t.co/yvtr65VT37 @AngliaRuskin @Essex_CC @SouthendBC @SouthendCCG pic.twitter.com/XnI2lhjYKh — EPUT (@EPUTNHS) November 19, 2020

"We are looking for people to start as soon as possible on our staff bank to complete any training required to enable the local vaccination centres to be ready from 1 December 2020 to March 2021.

"There are opportunities to work flexible hours, with a minimum commitment of four-hour shifts.

"At this stage, we are looking for people to work until March 2021."

It said anyone interested in joining the 'unique new team' should contact the trust by email at epunft.recruitment.covid-19@nhs.net

