Gyms at a firm’s leisure centres are set to close later this month for the installation of new equipment.

Abbeycroft Leisure has announced closures at Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury on February 22 to 23, Hadleigh Pool and Leisure on February 27 from 6am to 3pm, Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre on February 27 from noon to 9pm and Newmarket Leisure Centre on February 28.

There will also be an upgrade at Mildenhall Hub but no closure is required.

Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre. Picture: Mecha Morton

The revamp at Kingfisher, which includes the closure of the spin studio, will see new strength equipment such as a smiths machine, hip thruster and cable machine.

There will be a functional training rig and equipment including med balls, punch bag and kettlebells.

At Hadleigh the equipment includes a lat pulldown and long row machine, a primal strength half rack, leg press machine, leg extension / curl machine, Olympic bar and bumper plates as well as a Skierg trainer.

At Bury St Edmunds there will be six treadmills, two spin bikes and two dual adjustable pulley machines.

Newmarket will have treadmills, a plate loaded hip thrust / glute driver, hack squat machine, lat pulldown / row, leg press machine, leg extension / curl machine and Olympic bar and bumper plates.

Meanwhile at Mildenhall, the new equipment includes an airbike, hip thrust / glute drive, strength half rack with Olympic bar, lat pulldown / row and bumper plates.

An Abbeycroft spokesperson said: “We understand that this may cause inconvenience, however we assure you that the upgrades and improvements are aimed at enhancing your overall gym experience and providing you with more choice and variety to suit your workout needs.”