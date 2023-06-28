A council has addressed why parts of West Suffolk are looking ‘untidy’ after it reduced its use of weedkiller.

West Suffolk Council has left grassy areas around trees, signs, and lamp posts, which would have previously been sprayed with glyphosate, to encourage plant and insect life.

The authority said although these areas ‘look a little less untidy than before with a halo of growth’, they will be strimmed later in the growing season. This is to support biodiversity such as vital pollinators.

West Suffolk Council has addressed why parts of the district are looking ‘untidy’ after it reduced its use of weedkiller. Picture: West Suffolk Council

Larger areas are also deliberately being left uncut or pathways have been created through areas to support the environment.

However, the council does regularly cut other areas, such as playing areas and where residents have asked, and where safety is an issue, such as some verges.

Cllr Ian Shipp, cabinet member for leisure, said: “We know that grass cutting is important to our residents and views differ from we are not doing enough to we are doing too much.

“Finding a balance can be a challenge, but through a range of measures and management techniques, we are working to ensure we find the right balance between safety, tidiness and allowing wildflowers to flourish.

“Even small areas around posts and poles that are being left and not treated with weedkiller may look untidy but provide essential habitats.

"Our grass cutting approach has been designed to provide a good balance to keep our green spaces safe and tidy, while at the same time giving wildflowers an opportunity to thrive.

“We regularly review our grounds maintenance to make improvements, and act on feedback from our local communities about their area.”

West Suffolk Council maintains a total area of 308 hectares (761 acres) of amenity grass, which amounts to just over 1,000 football pitches. Of this, around a quarter is classified as highway verge. These areas comprise thousands of disparate plots of land across the entire district.

The authority cuts the areas of amenity grass it is responsible for on a three week cycle which can be viewed here.

Suffolk County Council, the Highways agency or housing organisations are responsible for other areas of grass cutting and management on their land.

