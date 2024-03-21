A shortfall in funding and a difficulty in finding a contractor are among the potential obstacles facing plans to build a new hospital in Bury St Edmunds by 2030.

A report, published ahead of the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) board meeting tomorrow, highlighted potential issues with the Hardwick Manor project.

The building of a new nuclear power plant, Sizewell C, on the Suffolk coast was mentioned as one of the reasons finding a contractor could be challenging.

West Suffolk Hospital and Hardwick Manor in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Will Finch/West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Trust bosses say they are aware of the possible risks and the hospital was on track to be completed by 2030.

The report said it was highly likely the cost of building the new West Suffolk Hospital would exceed the initial amount allocated from the Government’s New Hospital Project (NHP).

In 2019 a total of £400 million was pledged by the Government for the new hospital in Bury – with the national project expected to cost £20 billion.

Gary Norgate, future system programme director, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, James Cartlidge MP for South Suffolk, Simon Hirst, project lead, New Hospital Programme, NHS England, Jo Churchill MP for Bury St Edmunds, Craig Black, deputy chief executive and executive director of resources, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, Lord Markham CBE, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department of Health and Social Care, Josie Rudman, chief nurse and transformation director, New Hospital Programme, NHS England. Picture: Suzanne Day

The trust report said the funding gap was something that most other NHP schemes were experiencing.

It said: “A revised national business case is: “Working its way towards HM treasury and is expected to conclude in May 2024.”

When it comes to appointing a contractor, WSFT said the market will be significantly stretched by other new hospital projects and the building of Sizewell C.

Craig Black, executive director of resources for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The programme to deliver a replacement hospital for the people of West Suffolk is on track to be completed in 2030, with the enabling works, which prepare the site for construction, progressing well.

“In terms of construction, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has not yet begun the tendering process for a construction partner.

“As with all large scale programmes, the team are aware of possible risks and plan to mitigate these as much as possible by working with the central NHP team and the construction industry.

“West Suffolk Hospital is one of seven NHP schemes being delivered in the East of England, therefore working in a coordinated way is essential if we are to deliver the programme on time and with maximum return for public funds.

“The note within the board report evidences the team’s transparent approach to managing the programme and sharing any potential hurdles with the planned contingencies alongside.”

Members of the public are invited to attend and observe open trust board meetings, which take place every other month.

The meeting tomorrow will take place at the Mildenhall Hub in Sheldrick Way, Mildenhall – it will start at 9.15am.