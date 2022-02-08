A hospital trust which was criticised in a damning NHS report has published its strategy to improve over the next five years.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said it is aiming for a combined Care Quality Commission rating of ‘good’ by 2026 in its strategy ‘First for our patients, staff and the future’.

The trust, which runs West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds and is looking to build a new replacement facility, was rated ‘requires improvement’ by the CQC in 2020 and was recently slammed in an NHS report after senior clinicians were asked for handwriting and fingerprint samples to identify a whistleblower.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Craig Black, interim chief executive of the trust, said while they continued to deal with the challenges of the pandemic and other issues faced over the last two years, he was ‘optimistic about the opportunities ahead’.

He said: “This new chapter enables us to reset; build a fair, open and listening culture; transform the care we provide; and plan for the much needed new and modern healthcare facility for the people of West Suffolk.”

Among its other goals, the trust aims for 95 per cent of patients and 90 per cent of staff to recommend it as a place to receive care by 2026 in its Friends and Family Test and NHS staff survey respectively.

Craig Black, interim chief executive of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

In the trust’s most recent score, 94 per cent of patients said their care was good or very good and two years ago, 83 per cent of staff said they would recommend the trust for care.

West Suffolk hopes 81 per cent of staff will recommend it as a place to work by 2026 after 74 per cent did in 2020.

It will also ask a panel of local representatives to score the trust once a year on how it is doing.

The trust said it will finalise planning permission and designs for the replacement of West Suffolk Hospital.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has published its strategy 2021-2026 - First for our patients, staff and the future.

The strategy added: “We want everyone - no matter what role they play in the trust - to embed a culture where everyone feels valued and listened to; where the interests of patients and staff are not at odds with one another; and where kindness, good communication and compassion towards one another are standard behaviours.”

Jude Chin, trust interim chair, said: “The last two years have been very difficult for staff but with the new strategy now in place, we can look to the future and work together to provide the best possible care for patients.”