West Suffolk Council has announced a major funding boost for five town councils and two business improvement districts (BIDs).

Grants of up to £10,000 are being made available to Brandon, Clare, Haverhill and Mildenhall town councils.

These will cover the costs of projects as diverse as business grants, hanging basket displays and bus shelter improvements.

Credit: West Suffolk Council

Funds directed to the Bury St Edmunds BID will support the delivery of a free Christmas ice rink in Charter Square, while the Newmarket BID will be sharing its grant with the town council, allowing for improvements along the high street.

Each grant is conditional on 40 per cent of the total being offered in kind by the recipient.

Cllr Indy Wijenayaka, West Suffolk Council's cabinet Member for growth, said: "We are delighted to give this opportunity to West Suffolk town councils and BIDS.

"The funding is driving investment into our town centres and high streets, improving the sustainability and attractiveness of the area for years to come.

"The projects financed by the fund will ensure that West Suffolk continues to be a place in which people want to live, work, play and learn."