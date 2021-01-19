Hundreds of people in Suffolk have signed a petition calling for driving instructors to be able to pass learner drivers without a test.

The petition has been signed by more than 41,000 people across the UK, including 298 in the county.

Driving lessons and tests have both been cancelled in the wake of the third national lockdown.

Show the rules around driving lessons be changed during the pandemic? (44014933)

With current measures looking likely to remain in place for a number of weeks or even months, thousands have now called for a change.

The petition, which is open to sign until March 9, 2021, reads: "Allow learner drivers to be passed if their driving instructors feels they are safe to drive due to the failure of the Government to enable learners to book a test.

"It is unfair on learners who have been unable to book a test due to the pandemic to have to wait a significantly long time to have access to booking one."

If the petition reaches 100,000 signatures before the March 9 deadline it will be considered for debate in Parliament.

In the West Suffolk constituency 77 people have signed the petition, 58 in Bury St Edmunds, 46 in Ipswich, 37 in South Suffolk, 31 in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, 25 in Waveney and 24 in Suffolk Coastal.

But one Twitter user wrote: "I failed my test more times than I care to tweet, so I’m against the petition. Failing your driving test multiple times and the resentment it builds towards the institutions of the road is an essential part of teenage development."

Another added: "I don't think it is a good idea to circumvent the need for a driving test by allowing instructors to carry out assessments. However, a new approach to deal with the huge backlog is required and plans should be being made now."

You can view the petition here.