Three people have been charged after incidents at mobile phone shops in Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds.

Last Friday, two people entered the Vodafone store, in High Street, Newmarket, at about 12.35pm.

They stole a large amount of phones, tablets and Chromebooks before leaving the store.

Three people have been charged after incidents at the Vodafone store, in Newmarket, and the O2, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Google Maps

On the same day, two people walked into the O2 shop in the Buttermarket, Bury, at about 11.30am.

They gained access to the back of the shop, but did not take anything and left empty-handed.

Three arrests were made after Suffolk Police, working with the Met Police and Essex Police, located the suspects’ vehicle in the Ilford area, in east London.

The individuals were brought back to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Elise Vasile, 20, of Kibble Close, Romford, was charged with conspiring to steal from a shop and use of a motor vehicle with no insurance, and two 17-year-old males, one from Romford and one from London, were charged with conspiring to steal from a shop.

All three were remanded and were due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court today.