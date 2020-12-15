Three dogs stolen in burglary at Freckenham kennels
Three dogs were stolen in a burglary at a Suffolk kennels yesterday.
A female tri-coloured Jack Russell, a white and tan Jack Russell and a Wheaten Cairn Terrier were taken from the kennels, in Elms Road, Freckenham at 5.12pm.
Three individuals wearing rain jackets/hoodies climbed over a low fence and let loose several dogs from the kennels, before stealing three.
Anyone with information about the burglary should contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/72376/20.
Visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update
To get the latest updates in ongoing cases, police appeals and criminals put behind bars, click here
Read more: All the latest news from Bury St Edmunds
Read more: All the latest news from Mildenhall
Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket
Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk