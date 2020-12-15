Three dogs were stolen in a burglary at a Suffolk kennels yesterday.

A female tri-coloured Jack Russell, a white and tan Jack Russell and a Wheaten Cairn Terrier were taken from the kennels, in Elms Road, Freckenham at 5.12pm.

Three individuals wearing rain jackets/hoodies climbed over a low fence and let loose several dogs from the kennels, before stealing three.

Suffolk Police appeal. Picture by Mark Westley

Anyone with information about the burglary should contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/72376/20.

Visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

