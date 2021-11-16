Three-quarters of all West Suffolk fly-tipping took place in seven areas

Three quarters of all fly-tipping in West Suffolk in recent months happened in just seven areas, according to new figures.

Latest data published by West Suffolk Council recorded 133 incidents of fly-tipping between July 1 and September 31, down on the 208 reported during the same period last year.

The numbers only pertain to instances reported by the public or staff to the council and does not include those which were not reported to the authority.

West Suffolk House

But the council has said 75 per cent of incidents were located ‘within a small number of housing estates’ across the district: Mildenhall, Nowton, Clements, Chalkstone, Chimswell, Brickfields and All Saints.

The council stressed that it did not necessarily mean residents in those areas were responsible, as people often travelled to tip their waste.

A spokesman from the authority said: “We welcome the news that the work we have been putting into reducing reports of fly-tipping is working. This includes enforcement, including a recent court case where one resident was fined and ordered to pay costs.

“Despite this people still fly-tip which costs the council or private landowners money to clear up and can harm the environment.

“We would remind fly-tippers or people who employ someone to get rid of their waste without checking they are a registered waste carrier that there are severe penalties for dumping rubbish and we will enforce.

“Where there are areas of concern we will and are carrying out targeted work.”

The council’s report, published for this week’s audit and performance scrutiny meeting, said 106 of the 133 incidents were of a ‘small van’ load or less, while 26 were the size of a Transit van load. One was larger than a Transit van load.

The authority said it investigated all incidents reported to it and carried out 270 duty of care inspections of businesses where they were asked to demonstrate how they dispose of waste.

In addition, 25 warning letters were issued and three fixed penalty notices of £200 slapped on those tipping their junk in that time.

