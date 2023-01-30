Three Suffolk fish and chip businesses could be named the best in the UK within their categories next month.

Codfellas in Ipswich, Hendo's Fish and Chips in Bury St Edmunds and Pimp My Fish Newmarket have all been named finalists in The National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) Fish and Chip Shop Awards 2023.

Codfellas has made it into the final three in the Quality Accreditation category, while Hendo's has made it to the final in the Best Newcomer group, which celebrates businesses that started no later than January 2021.

Hendo’s fish and chip shop with Giles Henderson, owner. Picture: Mark Westley

Meanwhile, Pimp My Fish Newmarket has been named in the top three Best Mobile Operators, which celebrates mobile businesses that demonstrate high standards, serve many rural locations or catering for weddings and events.

The final three were chosen following extensive judging from an anonymous panel of industry experts.

Comedian and presenter, Jason Manford, will present this year’s awards, which take place on February 28, 2023, at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge.