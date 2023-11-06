Three swimming pools across West Suffolk are to receive funding to help with energy costs and ensure they remain open.

West Suffolk Council was awarded £213,500 to help offset increased utility costs at pools in Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Newmarket, which are owned by the council and run by not-for-profit social enterprise Abbeycroft Leisure, after a successful bid for Sport England Phase 1 Swimming Pool Grants.

Due to inflation and soaring fuel utility bills since 2020, Abbeycroft has seen energy costs rise by about £1.5M per year.

Three swimming pools across Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Haverhill will receive funding after West Suffolk Council was awarded a grant. Picture: West Suffolk Council

Swimming pools are particularly dependent on energy use because it has to maintain the ambient temperature in the facility and heat the pool water to the right temperature for leisure use.

Abbeycroft has taken measures to improve energy efficiency and reduce its consumption.

This support follows £300,000 agreed by West Suffolk Council as part of the 2023/2024 budget to support facilities remaining open in West Suffolk.

Cllr Ian Shipp, cabinet member for leisure, said: “I’m delighted with this award. Being physically active is fundamental to our health and swimming pools are valued by a huge range of ages and abilities.

“The unprecedented rises in energy costs plus inflation have put severe pressure on budgets, but this council has made healthy families and communities a priority and we have been working closely with Abbeycroft Leisure to keep the pools open. This funding is very helpful.”

Sports minister Stuart Andrew said: “Leisure centres and pools are vital for millions of people to stay fit and healthy, and we know that many public swimming pools are experiencing greater pressure due to increased operating costs.

“We have heard their concerns and have stepped in to help them make ends meet with £20 million immediate relief, and a further £40 million to help improve sustainability of public swimming pools over the long term.

"This is part of our support for grassroots sports facilities with more than £400 million in order to achieve our ambitious target of getting 3.5 million more people active by 2030.”