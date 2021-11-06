A Suffolk road crash which involved two cars and a motorcycle yesterday has prompted an appeal by police.

The incident happened on the north bound carriageway of the A11 just after Red Lodge.

Officers were called at around 5.39pm to reports of a collision between a blue Ford Fiesta, a silver Ford Fiesta and a red Honda motorcycle.

Fire and ambulance services also attended and the motorcyclist, an 18-year-old man, is believed to have suffered serious injuries to his leg.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and road clsoures and diversions were in place for a number of hours.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicles, the manner of the driving before the collision, or has relevant dash-camera footage should contact police, quoting CAD number 307 of 5 November 2021.

Either by filling out an online report form or calling 101.

