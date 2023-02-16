A14 blocked between Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds after crash
Published: 17:15, 16 February 2023
| Updated: 17:16, 16 February 2023
There are delays on the A14 after a three-vehicle crash.
Police were called to the eastbound carriageway, near to junction 40 for Higham, at 4.45pm.
A car is believed to be blocking the road in the middle of the carriageway.
No injuries have been reported.
The AA Traffic Map is showing traffic is starting to build in the area, with queues stretching back to Kentford.