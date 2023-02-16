More news, no ads

There are delays on the A14 after a three-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the eastbound carriageway, near to junction 40 for Higham, at 4.45pm.

A car is believed to be blocking the road in the middle of the carriageway.

The A14 is blocked between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

No injuries have been reported.

The AA Traffic Map is showing traffic is starting to build in the area, with queues stretching back to Kentford.