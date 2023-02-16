Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

A14 blocked between Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds after crash

By Ben Robinson
Published: 17:15, 16 February 2023
 | Updated: 17:16, 16 February 2023

There are delays on the A14 after a three-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the eastbound carriageway, near to junction 40 for Higham, at 4.45pm.

A car is believed to be blocking the road in the middle of the carriageway.

The A14 is blocked between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps
No injuries have been reported.

The AA Traffic Map is showing traffic is starting to build in the area, with queues stretching back to Kentford.

