Pupils at a village primary school have been wowed by the culinary skills of a top chef.

Mark Abbott, head chef at the renowned Midsummer House in Cambridge, ran sessions at Wickhambrook Primary Academy on Monday.

The visit to the school, near Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Newmarket, was arranged as part of a primary school food festival run by the Curriculum with Unity Schools Partnership (CUSP).

Wickhambrook Primary Academy was visited by top chef Mark Abbott from Midsummer House in Cambridge. Picture: Gooderham PR

Headteacher Hannah Tyzack said: “We were delighted to welcome Mark Abbott into school for a series of fun and engaging workshops.

“He gave some top tips, for our young chefs and staff alike, and was an inspirational addition to all our food festival plans this week.

“In addition to our strong curriculum, we like to offer our pupils life lessons that they can take with them when they leave Wickhambrook.”

As part of the food festival, more than 100 schools across the country have signed up for the week-long activities.

A series of live Q&A sessions have taken place including the chance to speak to Nadiya Hussain, winner of the Great British Bake Off.

Live online ‘cook-along’ workshops have also been held alongside a competition to design a community oven as part of The Great Oven project.