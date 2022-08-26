"Talk to me Goose..."

There were strong Top Gun vibes when U.S. Air Force pilots were pictured at a UK air force base this week.

The Royal Air Force have been supporting Exercise Point Blank at Suffolk's RAF Lakenheath base - and seven RAF Photographers were on hand to document activities.

The U.S. Air Force pilots taking part in Exercise Point Blank at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: SWNS

They spent Wednesday learning best practice from their US Air Force counterparts, which included documenting the operations.

As part of the exercise, U.S. Air Force F-15E and F-35A fighter jets of the 48th Fighter Wing flew alongside Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35A’s and RAF F-35B’s and Typhoons over the North Sea.

Exercise Point Blank sees USAF, RAF and for this iteration Dutch fast jets, conduct a Defensive Counter Air and Personnel Recovery exercise. The overall aim of the exercise is to increase proficiency in joint mission planning and tactical integration.

Point Blank is described by the RAF as "a recurring, low-cost exercise initiative designed to increase tactical proficiency of U.S., U.K. Ministry of Defense, and other NATO forces. Multilateral exercises like this increase interoperability and collective readiness, deter potential adversaries and ensure the skies within the European theater remain sovereign."