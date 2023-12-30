A tornado warning has been issued for the whole of Suffolk.

The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO) has said that the effects of strong winds are likely to last until 6am tomorrow morning (December 31).

Whilst the tornado risk is low, there is potential for winds of up to 70mph.

There could also be occasional cloud-to-ground lightning and hail.

This comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the area.

The wind affecting Suffolk will come as part of the second wave of an Atlantic low pressure system, which will push through southern England and northern France.