A Suffolk NHS trust is facing ‘stark’ pressures as it manages long waiting lists, heading into the winter months.

In a report, published ahead of the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) board meeting today, Dr Ewen Cameron, chief executive said: “It would be remiss of me not to overtly state just how challenging things are at the moment.”

In his statement to the trust board, Dr Cameron said: “The combination of increasing demand on our urgent and emergency care services and the strike action means our waiting lists are still above where we would like them to be.”

CEO of WSNT Dr Ewen Cameron. Pictures: Suffolk News

He continued: “At the end of October, we had 56 patients waiting over 78 weeks, of which 40 were capacity breaches.

“We had 621 patients waiting more than 65 weeks, but we remain on track to reduce this number significantly by the end of March 2024.”

Another of the key challenges Dr Ewen Cameron outlined was ‘dealing with the ageing estate’ at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

This comes as the trust works on plans for a new hospital on a site at Hardwick Manor.

Dr Cameron said WSFT is working to improve its financial position as well as trying to cope with an ever increasing demand for services.

He praised staff at the trust, which also runs Newmarket Hospital, for their resilience and dedication to do their ‘absolute best’ for patients.