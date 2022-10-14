Council tax discounts could be increased for one year to help low income families as an authority looks to support projects that help communities through the tough months ahead.

John Griffiths, the leader of West Suffolk Council, said he recognises the challenges that people living in Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Newmarket are facing during the cost-of-living crisis.

The authority is looking at the option of increasing, for one year, the council tax discount given to low income households across West Suffolk.

Cllr Griffiths has also admitted that the council itself has been 'significantly impacted' by energy price rises.

He said: "We of course recognise the challenges that individuals, families and our communities are facing with energy prices, inflation and interest rate rises.

"The council, which has itself been significantly impacted, is actively supporting work taking place in our communities to help people through the tough months ahead.

“A range of different actions, including warm spaces, are being set up within communities, in our villages and town estates."

He added: "We have a fantastic network of community support working from local centres, village halls, churches and other public buildings set up to provide tailored and targeted help and we are helping these organisations access additional funds."

Through its families and communities work, including funding provided through community chest grants and locality budgets, it has invested in the work of community groups, charities and voluntary organisations that are helping residents with money advice, managing debt, food banks, and other support.

“We are also working to prevent people from becoming homeless; and we are helping eligible households improve their homes so they can stay warmer for longer while using heating less," said Cllr Griffiths.

Anyone who wants to find out about the various support available in West Suffolk and nationally can do so here.

Earlier this week West Suffolk Council outlined draft proposals to support 4,7000 residents who are already on means-tested benefits, by increasing, for one year, the council tax discount given to low income households.

This would include increasing the discount from the current capped 91.5 per cent, where those eligible pay a minimum of 8.5 per cent of their council tax, to either 95 or 100 per cent, where those eligible would pay a minimum of five percent or none of their bill.

At the moment these are just draft proposals which the council wants to hear people’s thoughts on before they are considered to be taken forward.

Cllr Sarah Broughton, deputy leader and portfolio holder for resources and property, said: “Supporting people to find the right information and help during these challenging times is complex and can only be achieved through the work of partners and organisations coming together.

"In Suffolk there is tremendous joint work going on in which West Suffolk is playing its part to aid people facing this cost-of-living crisis.

"This review by West Suffolk Council of the Local Council Tax Reduction Scheme is part of the authority’s work to aid those on low income.

"We want to know people’s thoughts about the options for a one year increased discount.”