Fourteen coronavirus cases have been recorded in Bury St Edmunds and its surrounding villages, according to the most recent Government data.

Figures by local area on the Government's coronavirus data map show there were three cases in Bury St Edmunds Central and three cases in Eastgate and Southgate, Bury St Edmunds between September 10 to 16.

There were four cases in the Fornham, Great Barton and Rougham area and four in Red Lodge, Icklingham and Moulton.

Three cases of the virus have also been recorded in Belstead Hills, Ipswich .

As of yesterday, there have been 607 Covid-19 cases in West Suffolk since the start of the pandemic with 370 in Mid Suffolk, 296 in Babergh, 543 in Breckland, 954 in East Suffolk and 757 in Ipswich.

Yesterday, it was confirmed two staff members of King Edward VI School , in Bury St Edmunds, tested positive for Covid-19, meaning more than 50 will need to self-isolate.

Meanwhile, 58 pupils at Abbots Green Primary Academy , in Bury St Edmunds, are isolating after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

