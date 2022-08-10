They say every dog has its day, and that was certainly the case at a Mildenhall café last weekend.

On Saturday, the Barleycorn in Market Place, held its first special day for dog owners.

The café is already dog friendly but pulled out all the stops for owners and their four-legged friends.

Outside the Barleycorn Cafe in Mildenhall - Jane Leitch with Ben, Nicola Gates with Charlie, café owners Maysie Milbourn and Shelby Foord, and Lloyd Miller with Gracie. Picture: Richard Marsham

On the the menu were special drinks and treats including puppuccinos, pupcakes, doggy ice cream and ‘lots of cuddles’.

All had dog-friendly ingredients.

“It was a wonderful day and great to have so many dogs and their owners join us,” said Shelby Foord, who runs the cafe with her daughter Maysie Milbourn.

Maysie Milbourn offering Ben some dog friendly ice cream. Picture: Richard Marsham

“I think we had more than 20 four-legged guests during the day and they seemed to really enjoy it.

“We have a courtyard garden at the cafe and have always welcomed dogs - but we wanted to do something special.

“After the lockdowns over the last two years it was great to be able to offer a place for dog owners to meet up.”

Shelby and Maysie have run the Barleycorn Mildenhall for five years.

It has become well-known for its afternoon teas, served in vintage china, homemade food and delicatessen.

In the past the cafe has held a range of activities including yoga classes, meditation and mindfulness classes, tai chi, workshops for women and breastfeeding support groups.

It has also had cookery classes for children in the school holidays and cooking and baking workshops throughout the year.

“We will hold the special day for dogs on the first Saturday every month,” said Shelby.

“There will also be local business, many of whom came on Saturday, such as dog portrait artists to join in the fun.

“There were also activities for the dogs in the garden and they loved playing. All the doggy treats, many of which were complementary, were all dog friendly. The puppaccinos had squirty cream, which the dogs lapped up.

“We had so many adorable visitors, met some old friends and some new... small ones and some huge ones.

Everyone was well behaved and it was such a lovely atmosphere in the garden... We can’t wait to host the next one in September.”