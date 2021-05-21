A Suffolk town has been chosen to trial Openreach’s move to phase out phone services based on analogue technology - to digital-only.

The ongoing trial which started on May 4 in Mildenhall, is taking place to see how the upgrade from analogue to digital works in practice.

Mildenhall was chosen as Openreach says it is a typical exchange area, representative of others across the UK, in terms of geography, the range of communications providers –such as BT, Plusnet, Sky, TalkTalk, Zen – offering Openreach services - and for its mix of businesses and consumers.

Anyone who orders a new landline, changes phone provider or moves to a new house – will need a new digital phone product.

The company say most people in Mildenhall will ‘see no immediate change’.

But the trial allows Openreach and communication providers (CPs) to test and develop new products and processes to make the migration smooth for customers including those who rely on special services like lifts and alarms.

Moving to digital-only services means that phone calls will now be carried over a broadband connection and digital phone handsets connected via a broadband router, rather than the older analogue wall socket.

James Lilley, Openreach’s Director of Managed Migrations, said: “This is an important early step in upgrading the UK to Voice over IP technology and the withdrawal of products and services that run over the traditional telephone network – which is due to close in 2025.

We’re working closely with service providers to make sure any changes happen as smoothly as possible.

"We also have extensive learning from our recent work in Salisbury, which became the first city in the UK to rely solely on digital services.”

Across the UK, Openreach looks after 192 million kilometres of network cable, 110,000 green cabinets, and 4.9 million telephone poles and junction boxes.

The company has issued this advice to people living in Mildenhall.

You may need to connect your phone differently. Your phone could plug directly into a router, or an engineer may need to reconnect your wall socket.

If you don’t use broadband today, you will need to get a router so that calls can be made over the new technology. This will be provided by your phone provider. It should not affect the price you pay for your services and it will not mean that you have to sign up to a broadband service.

Old corded phones are powered by your local telephone exchange. This will change, so if there’s a power cut you may have to do something different to make home phone calls during that time.

If you have anything connected to your phone line, like a care alarm or security alarm, you will need to check if they will work over the new technology. Most modern devices should be compatible, but if you do use one of these devices it’s important that you speak with the company that supplied it to you.

By December 2025, Openreach say the old analogue phone system will have reached the end of its life, and new, digital services will be in use.

That means over the next five years, more than 14 million traditional lines across the UK will be migrated onto new digital services.

More information can be found at: www.openreach.com/locations/mildenhall

