A West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) community matron has become a Queen’s Nurse.

Kate Foxwell, who is based with the trust's Newmarket team, was given the award from the Queen’s Nursing Institute in recognition of her commitment to high standards of patient-centred care and continually improving practise.

She said: “I want to promote community nursing as a good way to advance your career.

Katherine Foxwell

“The autonomy you have, thinking on your feet to make decisions, makes the best use of your knowledge, skills and experience.”

Kate is one of six community matrons working with the organisation’s six integrated neighbourhood teams in the WSFT to deliver care closer to people’s homes.

The WSFT community matrons work with complex and challenging patients alongside the district and community nurses and therapists in the WSFT integrated neighbourhood teams.

They are highly-trained, with specialist skills and a breadth of knowledge that allows them to take a holistic approach to care, working with partners from health, social care and voluntary organisations as part of the West Suffolk Alliance.

In applying to become a Queen’s Nurse she had to write a 5,000-word submission as well as getting support from managers and two patients.

WSFT executive chief nurse Sue Wilkinson said: "We are very proud of Kate and her achievement, she has clearly demonstrated through her application and successful outcome her focus and commitment to improving the quality of care for our patients across the community – well done."