A Bury St Edmunds PGA golf professional has created a £100,000 state-of-the-art indoor set up aimed at golfers or those wanting to take up the sport.

Andy Goodridge has opened The Golfer’s Lounge, inside Pot Black Sports Bar, off Eastgate Street in the town – a 4,000sqft golf and training centre featuring three Foresight GC Hawk golf simulators, a 260sqft practice putting green and club fitting shop.

The business came after Andy, who owned Bury Golf Range in Rushbrooke Lane since 1992, had to close in November due to a housing development going on to the land.

The Golfer's Lounge is inside Pot Black Sports Bar, off Eastgate Street, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Richard Marsham

The 55-year-old said: “I own Pot Black and had a restaurant here called Slates, but during lockdown I thought about how the hospitality sector would look after the pandemic, knowing that the range would close I chose to do this to keep me in golf.”

Courses played on the trio of giant four-player projector bays are split – one has European courses including Wentworth and The Belfry, one is for US courses such as Oakmount Country Club and Merion and the rest of the world bay features greens such as Singapore’s Marina Bay and Russia’s Skolkovo course.

Playing conditions can also be altered to test even the best golfers, including time of day, wind direction and weather.

Andy previously owned Bury Golf Range in Rushbrooke Lane. Picture: Richard Marsham

The golf professional of nearly 40 years, said: “These simulators are some of the most accurate in the world, giving players a chance to take on more than 35 golf courses and even compete against fellow golfers across the globe.”

Those learning to play are also being encouraged to go along, provided they have their own clean clubs, balls and shoes – a requirement for all players – and have lessons with their instructor there.

Andy said: “I have said to all the pros I know that they can rent the simulators for lessons, as the data from these machines will help to improve any player’s game.”

As well as playing and putting, the lounge has a fitting shop, enabling golfers to have clubs custom-fitted and made, working with some of the leading manufacturers.

The lounge's simulators can take golfers to more than 35 courses around the world. Picture: Richard Marsham

For more on The Golfer’s Lounge, go to www.thegolferslounge.co.uk

Andy said: “This was a big part of us at Bury Golf Range, so if players are in the market for a new driver, putter or a set of irons they can be fitted for bespoke clubs by appointment.

“I want The Golfer’s Lounge to be the perfect place for players and with all what we offer I think those from Bury and further afield will be pleased with what we have here.”