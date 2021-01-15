'Heavy snow' is forecast in Suffolk tomorrow, with the Met Office issuing an amber weather warning throughout Saturday.

Forecasters said a 'band of heavy snow may bring disruption as it moves eastwards on Saturday' in its alert for much of the east and south-east of the country.

The alert, which is in place from 3am until 8pm tomorrow, advises residents to expect possible travel delays, while some rural communities could 'become cut off', and power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

The Met Office has forecast 'heavy snow' followed by sleet

It comes after the Met Office said there was a 90 per cent chance of snow between 8am and 9am in Bury St Edmunds tomorrow.

It forecast 'heavy snow changing to sleet by lunchtime'.

It said the average temperature tomorrow would be 2°C.

