A popular pastime has been in Bury St Edmunds five years thanks to the enthusiasm of a group founder and members.

Tracey Butcher introduced walking netball sessions at Moreton Hall Health Club on October 6, 2015, with just a few members – but since then the group has grown and the number of sessions has increased.

And even the pandemic did not stop the group’s activities, as sessions continued through lockdowns online.

Walking netball with Tracey Butcher is now five years old (52133653)

Now, walking netball sessions are held across five sites – Risbygate Sports Club, Risby village multi-use games area (MUGA) and at Newmarket, Haverhill and Bury Leisure Centres.

Tracey said: “After leaving my job after 38 years I decided to concentrate on netball full time and introduce walking netball to Bury. I was hoping to encourage women to join me on court – and it happened!

“It was the best decision ever and I have met lots of lovely ladies of all ages and abilities.”

To mark the anniversary a celebration of netball, coffee and cake took place at Risby MUGA.

New players are welcome. To find out more contact Tracey at traceybutcher100@talktalk.net or call 07939 500318.

