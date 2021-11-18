Traffic concerns have been raised over plans for a new hospital in Bury St Edmunds during a consultation with members of the public.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust is currently going through a second phase of public engagement to support an outline planning application to build on the 70 acre site of Hardwick Manor, where the current hospital is based.

But one resident, Kathryn Hempel, whose father Robert Miller lives in nearby Hardwick Lane, said she shared concerns over traffic build ups in the area when the building was being constructed and whether an alternative site would have been more suitable in the long term.

Aerial view of Hardwick Manor, in Bury St Edmunds.

“For the residents of Hardwick Lane there is going to be considerable impact and there’s no way out of it,” she said.

“If you are talking about a site that’s going to be there for 30/40 years, it’s short-sighted,” she added.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust was approached for a comment.

Mrs Hempel's comments came as Susan and Robert Sanderson, of Home Farm Lane, nearby to the hospital site, also shared concerns about whether the ‘traffic infrastructure’ would be good enough to cope with ambulances and other vehicles entering and leaving the new hospital.

They did consider the site to be the right one however.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, believed the site was the right choice a well, but said ‘timing was of the essence’, with the current building falling into disrepair and the need to cater to a ‘huge area’.

In 2020, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust was announced as one of 40 new hospitals to be built by 2030 under Government plans.

