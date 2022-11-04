Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Rail strikes suspended after ‘promise of pay offer’

By Lauren Abbott
-
lauren.abbott@iliffemedia.co.uk
Published: 14:55, 04 November 2022
 | Updated: 16:05, 04 November 2022

A series of planned strikes by railway workers in a long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions has been suspended.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) had been due to stage 24-hour walkouts on Saturday and next Monday and Wednesday.

The RMT said it has secured “unconditional” talks on Network Rail and the promise of a pay offer from the train operating companies.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) (Jonathan Brady/PA) (60447243)
The union said the dispute remains “very much live” and it is continuing its re-ballot of members to secure a fresh mandate for action with the result due on 15 November.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The threat of strike action and our strongly supported industrial campaign has made the rail employers see sense.

“We have always wanted to secure a negotiated settlement and that is what we will continue to push for in this next phase of intensive talks.

“Our priority is our members, and we are working towards securing a deal on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions.

“Our re-ballot remains live and if we have to take strike action during the next six months to secure a deal, we will.”

Greater Angalia train services were among those from 14 operating companies, and Network Rail, which had planned to strike with passengers warned to expect considerable disruption.

