Rail strikes suspended after ‘promise of pay offer’
A series of planned strikes by railway workers in a long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions has been suspended.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) had been due to stage 24-hour walkouts on Saturday and next Monday and Wednesday.
The RMT said it has secured “unconditional” talks on Network Rail and the promise of a pay offer from the train operating companies.
The union said the dispute remains “very much live” and it is continuing its re-ballot of members to secure a fresh mandate for action with the result due on 15 November.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The threat of strike action and our strongly supported industrial campaign has made the rail employers see sense.
“We have always wanted to secure a negotiated settlement and that is what we will continue to push for in this next phase of intensive talks.
“Our priority is our members, and we are working towards securing a deal on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions.
“Our re-ballot remains live and if we have to take strike action during the next six months to secure a deal, we will.”
Greater Angalia train services were among those from 14 operating companies, and Network Rail, which had planned to strike with passengers warned to expect considerable disruption.