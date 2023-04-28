Firefighters released a woman who was trapped in a car after it went into a ditch on the A143 in Stradishall this morning.

Fire crews from Bury St Edmunds and Clare, together with the ambulance service and police were called to the single vehicle incident at 6.30am.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said the woman was taken to hospital with non life changing injuries.

The car went into a ditch on the A143 near Highpoint Prison in Stradishall

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called at 6.25am to a road traffic accident on the A143 near Stradishall.

“An ambulance and ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the scene and assessed two patients, one of whom, an adult woman, required transportation to West Suffolk Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

The road, which connects Haverhilll to Bury Edmunds, reopened at 7.37am.