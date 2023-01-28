Drink and drug drivers arrested overnight in Mildenhall, Newmarket and Brandon
Officers from Mildenhall Neighbourhood Response Teams had a busy Friday night as four drivers failed drink-driving tests and another failed a roadside drug driving test.
A motorist in Newmarket was arrested and their car seized after they failed a breathalyser test, blowing 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the limit is 35. They also had no insurance.
Drink drivers were also arrested in Brandon and Elveden, giving breathalyser readings of 64 and 63, respectively.
A fourth drink-driving arrest was made in Santon Downham, near Thetford, where the driver of a car that crashed into a tree returned a reading of 74.
A driver also tested positive for the use of cannabis after being pulled over in Mildenhall.