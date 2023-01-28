Officers from Mildenhall Neighbourhood Response Teams had a busy Friday night as four drivers failed drink-driving tests and another failed a roadside drug driving test.

A motorist in Newmarket was arrested and their car seized after they failed a breathalyser test, blowing 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the limit is 35. They also had no insurance.

Drink drivers were also arrested in Brandon and Elveden, giving breathalyser readings of 64 and 63, respectively.

The driver of this car was arrested for drink driving after it crashed into a tree at Santon Downham. Picture: Mildenhall Police

A fourth drink-driving arrest was made in Santon Downham, near Thetford, where the driver of a car that crashed into a tree returned a reading of 74.

A driver also tested positive for the use of cannabis after being pulled over in Mildenhall.