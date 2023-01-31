A major contemporary art exhibition featuring controversial street artist Banksy, is coming to three West Suffolk towns.

Urban Frame: Mutiny in Colour will run simultaneously at Moyse’s Hall Museum, Bury St Edmunds, the National Horseracing Museum in Newmarket and Haverhill Arts Centre during the summer.

The exhibition will host more than 300 works from some of the world’s most renowned contemporary artists.

Pure Evil. Picture: Geoff Smith

These include Blek le Rat, Pure Evil, My Dog Sighs, Kaws, the Connor Brothers, Damien Hurst, Tracey Emin, Sherlock, Swoon, Ben Eine, Bambi, Hush and Lamont White, to name a few.

Running from June 3 until October 1, the all-new display at Moyse’s Hall will include Banksy’s ‘Sandcastle Girl’, which was painted on a wall in Lowestoft during his ‘spraycation’ visit to East Anglia in 2021.

Open on the same dates, the Newmarket exhibition will feature Banksy’s ‘Hula Hoop Girl’ and a Citroen Berlingo van painted for Coventry Museum by My Dog Sighs. This unique piece features two hundred eyes on the bodywork and a pair of hanging ‘eye cans’ as a homage to the furry dice of the time.

Sandcastle Girl by Banksy. Picture: West Suffolk Heritage Services

Haverhill Arts Centre’s exhibition, July 10 to September 12, will also include several original Banksy pieces and the

critically acclaimed ‘Argentina’ artwork by Swoon, one of the first women street artists.

Urban Frame: Mutiny in Colour will be supported by a number of high-profile events and community projects taking place alongside the exhibition.

It follows the huge success of the Moments exhibition at Moyse’s Hall in 2021, which attracted nearly 25,000 visitors, some coming from as far away as New York and Scandinavia.

Organised in association with Brandler Galleries, tickets cost £7 per location for adults, £3 for children aged 12 to 18 years, under 12s free. Tickets will be available online from Wednesday, February 8 at whatsonwestsuffolk.co.uk.