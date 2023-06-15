A 10th anniversary sailing day connected to a Caribbean island has been described as a ‘great success’.

The St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association’s (SESCA’s) Antigua Sailing Day Regatta was held at Lackford Lake, near Bury St Edmunds, on Sunday.

The event was initiated nine years ago as a fun event to celebrate and coincide with Antigua Sailing Week.

Amazingly, through a Google news alert, the regatta came to the attention of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA), who were so impressed with the initiative that they contacted the club are offered to become the event sponsor. With ABTA’s generous support, the regatta has become the highlight of SESCA’s racing and social calendar.

Mike Steele, from SESCA, said the event had been a ‘great success’.

He said: “This year, the weather conditions were truly fitting with bright sunshine, a balmy south-easterly breeze and the air temperature rising to a tropical 30C.

“The race officer, Norman Savager, set a long, figure-of-eight course, taking in the extreme corners of the lake, which proved interesting for both the competitors and spectators, as there were many place changes.’

There were two races in the morning and one in the afternoon, after a barbecue lunch with a ‘delicious’ selection of Caribbean-inspired cakes made by members.

The Dallaway Steel Band provided ‘fantastic’ lunchtime entertainment and really gave an authentic feel to the occasion, added Mr Steele.

Kevin Bilham, in his Solo, won overall, with an ‘impressive’ two firsts and a second.

Debs Steele, in her Topper, came second overall and first lady helm, with Sam and Margot Parrett, in a Firefly, third overall.

Penny Davies and Sam Parrett, in their Toppers, shared the junior prizes.

Kevin Bilham, first overall

Debs Steele, second overall

Sam and Margot Parrett, third overall

Penny Davis and Bertie Parrett, junior prizewinners

Prizes were presented by Shakyrah Davis from the ABTA.

Next year's Antigua Sailing Week will be held from April 27 to May 3.