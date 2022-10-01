A 'trailblazing' equine surgery specialist, who lives in Bury St Edmunds has been awarded the British Veterinary Association's (BVA) highest scientific honour.

Professor Tim Greet, who has worked in Newmarket for many years, was awarded the Dalrymple-Champneys Cup and Medal at the BVA's awards ceremony on September 29.

Professor Greet said: "It is very humbling to be awarded the Dalrymple-Champneys Cup and Medal, following in the footsteps of so many influential predecessors.

Professor Tim Greet lives in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Submitted

"I must acknowledge the huge support I have received over the years from family and colleagues and the inspirational support in my early career from several previous winners of this award.”

BVA president Justine Shotton, said: "Tim has been and continues to be a trailblazer within equine veterinary practice in an influential career spanning more than 45 years.

"Apart from his many contributions to equine health and welfare, he has been a true champion of the veterinary profession through his leadership at various veterinary association's, not least as British Veterinary Association President between 2003-2004."

Professor Greet said it was 'humbling' to receive his award. Picture: BVA

Professor Greet was born in Scotland and graduated from Glasgow University in 1976, with a distinction in veterinary medicine - he then completed his master's degree in surgery at the same university.

It was after this he moved to the Equine Research Station in Newmarket, where he obtained an FRCVS by dissertation in 1982.

Professor Greet began his career with Peter Rossdale’s Newmarket equine practice, where he became a partner in 1984.

In 1997 the practice got the distinction of being the first equine hospital in Newmarket and is now one of the largest private equine practices in Europe.